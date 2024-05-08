Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 4.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 16.18 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance rose 4.58% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.22% to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.70% to Rs 57.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
