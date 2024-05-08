Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 4.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 4.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 16.18 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 4.58% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.22% to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.70% to Rs 57.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.1811.52 40 57.4633.86 70 OPM %58.5947.22 -64.3252.45 - PBDT4.311.96 120 12.148.38 45 PBT4.121.86 122 11.478.02 43 NP2.742.62 5 8.886.98 27

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

