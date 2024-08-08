Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Greaves Cotton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 12.51% to Rs 639.70 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton reported to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 639.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 568.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales639.70568.59 13 OPM %4.27-2.53 -PBDT41.315.39 666 PBT15.26-11.34 LP NP10.32-5.08 LP

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

