Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 81.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.17% to Rs 65.70 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services declined 81.52% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.17% to Rs 65.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.7043.75-18.9552.691.5924.900.8024.653.4618.72

