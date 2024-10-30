Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 690.71 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 5.60% to Rs 96.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 690.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 661.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.690.71661.3118.7119.87150.33152.32127.51135.4096.18101.89

