Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 690.71 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 5.60% to Rs 96.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 690.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 661.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales690.71661.31 4 OPM %18.7119.87 -PBDT150.33152.32 -1 PBT127.51135.40 -6 NP96.18101.89 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi govt allows Aerocity restaurants 24x7 ops to boost tourism, revenue

Indian smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3 CY2024: Counterpoint

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drag Sensex 350 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

IBBI, IBA to launch centralised platform for asset liquidation auctions

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story