Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 156.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 156.03% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 165.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.165.84131.9811.048.0515.047.8812.936.0010.193.98

