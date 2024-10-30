Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 156.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 165.84 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 156.03% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 165.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales165.84131.98 26 OPM %11.048.05 -PBDT15.047.88 91 PBT12.936.00 116 NP10.193.98 156
