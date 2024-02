Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 14.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 655.47 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 14.93% to Rs 92.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 80.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 655.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 599.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.655.47599.8719.5019.76140.35123.60122.74108.0392.1680.19

