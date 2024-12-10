Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM's 10X Brand unveils refreshed brand identity featuring Salman Khan

GRM's 10X Brand unveils refreshed brand identity featuring Salman Khan

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GRM Overseas, through its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft, one of the leading players in the India's FMCG sector, announced a transformative milestone for its domestic brand 10X, unveiling a refreshed brand identity including innovative redesigned packaging and a CGI-led video campaign featuring the Bollywood Icon Salman Khan.

The campaign has generated considerable excitement on digital channels, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and innovation, while aligning with the goal of attracting contemporary customers. The newly packaged products have already entered the markets and have received remarkable initial feedback from the market.

GRM signed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador earlier this year and the strategic partnership will enable GRM to leverage the actor's iconic status globally to strengthen its brand presence and connect with customers around the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; IT, financials gain

China's exports fall, imports decline in November falling below forecasts

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story