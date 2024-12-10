GRM's 10X Brand unveils refreshed brand identity featuring Salman Khan

GRM Overseas, through its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft, one of the leading players in the India's FMCG sector, announced a transformative milestone for its domestic brand 10X, unveiling a refreshed brand identity including innovative redesigned packaging and a CGI-led video campaign featuring the Bollywood Icon Salman Khan.

The campaign has generated considerable excitement on digital channels, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and innovation, while aligning with the goal of attracting contemporary customers. The newly packaged products have already entered the markets and have received remarkable initial feedback from the market.

GRM signed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador earlier this year and the strategic partnership will enable GRM to leverage the actor's iconic status globally to strengthen its brand presence and connect with customers around the world.

