Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 151.46 points or 0.34% at 44821.79 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 4.56%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 2.73%),Cyient Ltd (up 2.62%),Mastek Ltd (up 2.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were R Systems International Ltd (up 1.83%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 1.53%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 1.46%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.34%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.29%).

On the other hand, C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 4.33%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 3.52%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.24%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 52.75 or 0.09% at 57366.36.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.34 points or 0.01% at 16425.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 24635.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 51.56 points or 0.06% at 81560.02.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1318 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

