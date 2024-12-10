BEL secures orders worth Rs 634 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 634 crore since the last disclosure on 8 November, 2024.

The major orders include maintenance of Akash Missile System, telescopic sights for guns, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, test stations, spares, services etc.

With these orders, the PSU has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 8,828 crore in the current financial year.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

The company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip added 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 315 on the BSE.

