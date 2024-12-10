Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Financials shares rise

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Financial Services index rising 24.24 points or 0.2% at 11977.92 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 5.84%), Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (up 4.55%),Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.19%),Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.15%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 3.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 3.03%), Summit Securities Ltd (up 2.99%), Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 2.9%), Shriram Finance Ltd (up 2.85%), and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 2.8%).

On the other hand, PB Fintech Ltd (down 3.16%), Life Insurance Corporation of India (down 2.89%), and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 1.76%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 52.75 or 0.09% at 57366.36.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.34 points or 0.01% at 16425.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 24635.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 51.56 points or 0.06% at 81560.02.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1318 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

