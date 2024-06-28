GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.81%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.51%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 115.13% over last one month compared to 13.82% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.81% today to trade at Rs 3.27. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.51% to quote at 3165.78. The index is up 13.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Avantel Ltd increased 4.64% and Indus Towers Ltd added 3.24% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 78.32 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 115.13% over last one month compared to 13.82% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 198.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 609.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3.27 on 28 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.7 on 30 Aug 2023.

