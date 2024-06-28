Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Infrastructure announces acquisition of 70.37% stake in Navkar

JSW Infrastructure announces acquisition of 70.37% stake in Navkar

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Infrastructure announced that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics has agreed to acquire 70.37% shareholding held by Promoters and Promoter Group in Navkar Corporation (Navkar). Necessary definitive agreements have been signed between the parties.

Navkar is listed on BSE and NSE. It's key operating facilities are:

One Container Freight Station (CFS) and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Somathane, Pavnel and Two CFS at Ajivali, Panvel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Morbi, Gujarat. The ICD is part of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP).

Navkar also has a Container Train Operator License of Category 1 and Category 2. Navkar has established a foothold with facilities in the Western India industrial belt across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat and leveraged its railway capability to extend its service network to Pan India.

The acquisition aligns with the Company's strategy to pursue value-accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and related infrastructure sector. The acquisition will result in the Company's foray into logistics and other value-added services. It will facilitate the business to offer improved port connectivity and streamlined supply chain solutions to its customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 suspended after roof collapse incident

As Covid-19 ticks up, US advisers recommend a fall vaccination campaign

EU leaders agree on officials who will be face of European Commission

BHEL up 4% on securing Rs 13,300 cr-order to set up thermal power plant

T20 World Cup 2024: Purely set for India? Vaughan cries foul; Rohit defends

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story