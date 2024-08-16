Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 35.43% to Rs 8.53 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 22.84% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.43% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.5313.21 -35 OPM %-24.38-1.67 -PBDT5.834.49 30 PBT4.683.27 43 NP3.983.24 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story