Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.43% to Rs 8.53 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 22.84% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.43% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.5313.21-24.38-1.675.834.494.683.273.983.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp