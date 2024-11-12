Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 129.30 crore

Net loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 129.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales129.30133.77 -3 OPM %0.475.92 -PBDT0.6615.06 -96 PBT-7.4412.19 PL NP-11.848.52 PL

