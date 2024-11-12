Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 179.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 125.77% to Rs 54.93 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 179.86% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 125.77% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.9324.33 126 OPM %9.5011.10 -PBDT5.261.90 177 PBT5.201.84 183 NP3.891.39 180

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

