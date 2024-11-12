Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 179.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.77% to Rs 54.93 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 179.86% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 125.77% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.9324.339.5011.105.261.905.201.843.891.39

