Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 80.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 80.74% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 141.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.141.57135.9429.3633.3552.7033.7138.9221.4326.7514.80

