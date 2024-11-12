Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 80.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 80.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 141.57 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 80.74% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 141.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales141.57135.94 4 OPM %29.3633.35 -PBDT52.7033.71 56 PBT38.9221.43 82 NP26.7514.80 81

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

