Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.87% to Rs 72.52 crore

Net Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 72.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.72.5247.131.82-17.87-1.48-9.22-4.05-11.18-4.19-6.76

