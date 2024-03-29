HAL bags Rs 1,173-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Hindustan Aeronautics said that it has secured a contract from Cochin Shipyard (CSL) to supply turbines, auxiliaries and other tools worth Rs 1,173.42 crore.

The company will supply six sets of LM2500 gas turbines (GT) and GT auxiliaries (GTAE), spares, tools for Indian Navy Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) project.

The project is expected to be executed from FY 2026 to FY 2029.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,261.51 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 6,061.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 1.40% to settle at Rs 3,327.25 on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The domestic market is closed today, on account of Good Friday.

