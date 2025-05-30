Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 33.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 33.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 83.61 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass declined 33.43% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 83.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 18.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 381.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.6184.21 -1 381.60298.77 28 OPM %16.3516.13 -14.0713.32 - PBDT12.9117.16 -25 51.7151.26 1 PBT5.5710.01 -44 22.9532.47 -29 NP4.506.76 -33 18.8324.57 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nidhi Granites reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Suzlon Energy, Landmarks Cars, Ola Electric, Sobha

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the March 2025 quarter

NLC India arm inks JV pact with MAHAPREIT

Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story