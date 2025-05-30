Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit declines 33.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 83.61 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass declined 33.43% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 83.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 18.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 381.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

