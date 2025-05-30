Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Suzlon Energy, Landmarks Cars, Ola Electric, Sobha

Upcoming Results:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Vodafone Idea, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Ashiana Housing, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Valor Estate, Easy Trip Planners, Fiem Industries, Genesys International Corporation, Genus Power Infrastructures, Greenlam Industries, Indo Count Industries, TCPL Packaging will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Autos consolidated net profit declined 10.4% to Rs 1801.85 crore despite a 8.5% increase in net sales to Rs 12,204.49 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Suzlon Energys consolidated net profit surged 365.2% to Rs 1182.22 crore on 73.2% jump in net sales to Rs 3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported 50.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.29 crore, despite a 2.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3,174.41 crore in Q4 Mach 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit fell 86.6% YoY to Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales jumped 26.3% YoY to Rs 1091.22 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025..

Ola Electric Mobilitys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 416 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales tumbled 61.8% YoY to Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sobhas consolidated net profit zoomed 481.2% to Rs 40.86 crore, while net sales jumped 62.6% to Rs 1240.62 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

