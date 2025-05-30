Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 956.75 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 10.06% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 956.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 803.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.38% to Rs 62.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 3676.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2983.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

956.75803.393676.752983.254.684.584.223.9935.6628.61119.2894.3229.6523.4297.1674.6415.8317.6062.9152.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News