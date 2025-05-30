Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 10.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 956.75 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 10.06% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 956.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 803.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.38% to Rs 62.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 3676.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2983.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales956.75803.39 19 3676.752983.25 23 OPM %4.684.58 -4.223.99 - PBDT35.6628.61 25 119.2894.32 26 PBT29.6523.42 27 97.1674.64 30 NP15.8317.60 -10 62.9152.26 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NLC India arm inks JV pact with MAHAPREIT

Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Elcid Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story