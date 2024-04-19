Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Macmillan Learning India

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Macmillan Learning India

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a consideration of Rs 4.5 cr

Happiest Minds Technologies has executed share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Macmillan Learning India, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the agreement. On closing the said transaction, Macmillan Learning India will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The cost of acquisition is Rs 4.5 crore.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by 30 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Macmillan Learning India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Macmillan group, USA. The subsidiary provides software development services to the Macmillan group and has been working as an ''Offshore Development Centre.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with MindSculpt Analytics

Pan Macmillan India to Launch The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions by Vaibhav Maloo

Happiest Minds spurts on new vertical structuring

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Soroco

Happiest Minds Technologies announces new vertical organization structure

Inox Wind wins order of 210 MW for its 3MW WTGs

Indo Count acquires international home fashions brand WAMSUTTA

Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Advik Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 56.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story