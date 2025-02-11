Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Happy Forgings wins international order for supply of components

Happy Forgings wins international order for supply of components

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Happy Forgings has obtained an international order to supply heavy forged and precision-machined components weighing upto 1,000 Kgs for use in industrial and mining applications. The order entails annual committed volumes of Rs 95 crore with a peak annual revenue potential of Rs 160 crore. Testing and sampling is scheduled in 2027 and supplies are expected to commence in 2028 under the binding long-term supply contract.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

