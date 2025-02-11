Devyani Intl slips after reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Devyani International declined 3.96% to Rs 170.90 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 5.07 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 53.22% year-over-year to Rs 1,294.40 crore in the December24 quarter.

Profit before tax was at Rs 8.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 11.98% as against Rs 9.68 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose by 54.5% to Rs 1,294.84 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24, due to higher raw material costs (up 64.51% YoY), higher employee benefits expense (up 59.97% YoY), and higher other expenses (up 49.79% YoY).

While EBITDA improved by 49.83% to Rs 219.2 crore, EBITDA margin improvement of 60 basis points to 16.9% in Q3 FY25, compared with the same period last year.

Devyani International said that it has opened 111 net new stores. The company witnessed Positive SSSG momentum across core brands & geographies.

The company said that it has achieved milestone of over 2000 stores in Q3 FY25, ahead of guidance total store count of 2,032

Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman, Devyani International, said, I am delighted to say that DIL has successfully met its store expansion guidance, crossing an impressive milestone of 2,000 stores in the recent quarter, across all brands and geographiesahead of the original target. This achievement further enhances our market presence and reinforces our strategic position in the QSR industry. It also offers our customers greater access to our brands.

Reflecting on Q3, our store expansion strategy has been a key driver of the companys growth. We remain committed to this approach, ensuring a balance between expansion and store-level performance. In Q3, we added 111 net new stores, bringing our total store count to 2,032 as of December 31, 2024.

DILs consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 1,294 crores, reflecting a 53.5% year-onyear growth. We have also seen slightly better margin performance because of better SSSG and certain fresh cost optimization measures. I am glad to share that our brands continue to demonstrate consistency and excellence. In recognition of this, KFC was awarded the Most Admired Retailer of the Year for market expansion at the Pepsi Images Food Service Awards 2024.

Devyani International (DIL), among the fastest growing Chain Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators in the country, is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC & Pizza Hut) in India. The Company is also the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee Brand and stores in India. In addition, DIL caters to the South Indian vegetarian food lovers with Vaango, launched over a decade ago and is a prominent Brand in the Food Retail Business (FRB) category with its Food Courts. DIL has a strong presence across Airports in India where it serves a variety of F&B offerings.

