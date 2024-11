Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 10.81 crore

Net profit of Haryana Leather Chemicals declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.8111.416.577.101.021.110.800.930.150.27

