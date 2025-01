Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 38.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 511.15 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 38.81% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 511.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 504.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.511.15504.5816.2516.27106.45120.3019.4730.7513.6722.34

