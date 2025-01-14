Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Jan 14 2025
HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,280, a premium of 103.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,176.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 90.10 points or 0.39% to 23,176.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.29% to 15.47.

HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

Jan 14 2025

