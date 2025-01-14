Nifty January futures trade at premium

HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,280, a premium of 103.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,176.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 90.10 points or 0.39% to 23,176.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.29% to 15.47.

HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

