Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd tumbled 7.43% to Rs 23.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

VIP Clothing Ltd crashed 6.32% to Rs 48.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd lost 6.26% to Rs 164. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23892 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd plummeted 6.03% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18530 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd fell 5.78% to Rs 52.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

