Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1236.17 points or 1.66% at 73223.89 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 5.49%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 5.39%),Siemens Ltd (down 5.02%),ABB India Ltd (down 4.89%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 4.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 4.24%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 3.86%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.42%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 3.19%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 3.13%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Polycab India Ltd (up 1.07%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.82%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 0.5%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 474.07 or 0.87% at 53827.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 141.69 points or 0.87% at 16213.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.4 points or 0.41% at 24713.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 376.14 points or 0.47% at 81092.69.

On BSE,1367 shares were trading in green, 2486 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

