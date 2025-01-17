Hatsun Agro Product slides after Q3 PAT fall 29% YoY to Rs 41cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product dropped 6.07% to Rs 977.40 after the company's net profit declined 28.7% to Rs 40.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 57.40 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 6.5% to Rs 2,009.75 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was Rs 55.67 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 27.4% as against Rs 76.66 crore reported in the same period last year.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 7.7% YoY to Rs 1,956.33 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,404.17 crore (down 15.44% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 58.67 crore (up 6.57% YoY) during the quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 235.80 crore on 8.6% increase in revenue to Rs 6,456.91 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an investment in the paid-up equity share capital of FP Solar Shakti to facilitate the consumption of solar energy under the Group Captive Consumption facility for the companys plant located in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

