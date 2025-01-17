Metro Brands slides as Q3 PAT slips 2% YoY to Rs 94 crore

Metro Brands fell 1.68% to Rs 1,199.55 after the company's standalone net profit declined 1.62% to Rs 94.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 95.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The profit after tax included a one-time tax charge of Rs 25 crore arising from the reconciliation & reassessment of tax balances in the books, primarily of the Fila business, with balance as per return of income pertaining to earlier years.

However, revenue from operations increased 10.23% year on year (YoY) to Rs 687.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, witnessing recovery in sales due to festive and wedding season as compared to the muted growth observed in H1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 of FY25 was at Rs 157.73 crore, up 18.39% on YoY basis.

EBITDA grew 13% YoY to Rs 224 crore in the December 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 32.6% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 31.8% registered in Q3 FY24, due to better cost controls and restructuring of Fila's royalty with FILA global to align royalty expenses with expected revenue growth over next 2-3 years.

Ecommerce sales (including omni-channel) for the quarter stood at Rs 76 crore, up 37% YoY.

During this quarter, the company expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its first Foot Locker store and the first kiosk for New Era, catering to a diverse and growing customer base. Furthermore, the onboarding of celebrities Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma for Metro Shoes, along with Shanaya Kapoor and Vedang Raina for Mochi, has contributed to the quarters overall growth and enhanced brand visibility.

Additionally, Metro Brands completed the liquidation of old FILA inventory, and the second drop of India-manufactured merchandise is expected by mid-February 2025.

During the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the company opened 61 new stores, offset by 4 closures during the same period. Consequently, the net new store openings for the current year will fall below the guidance of 100 stores. However, it is committed to achieving overall target of 225 store openings by FY26.

Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands, said: "The third quarter of FY25 reflects steady progress for Metro Brands as we build on the momentum of the festive season. I am pleased with the growth of 13% EBITDA and an 18% in PBT growth reflecting our continued focus on operational rigour.

The launch of the Foot Locker store and New Era kiosk, combined with our strategic partnerships with celebrities, has enhanced our brand visibility and customer engagement. We remain optimistic about our initiatives and are committed to delivering continued value for our customers and stakeholders as we move into the final quarter of the year.

Metro Brands stated that it remained focused on expanding its footprint, leveraging digital opportunities, and enhancing customer experiences as it gears up for a modest finish to FY25.

Metro Brands operate metro, mochi and walkway branded MBOs and Crocs branded EBOs. Company and our its Metmill also operate shop in shops (SIS) in major departmental stores across India. Firm also distribute products of third party brands through MetMill and retail products through franchisees.

