LTIMindtree slips as Q2 PAT drop 13% QoQ to Rs 1,087 cr

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LTIMindtree declined 2.86% to Rs 5,808 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 13.18% to Rs 1,086.7 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,251.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue declined 7.06%, and revenue jumped 7.15% in Q3 FY25.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,328.9 crore in Q3 FY25, down 4.11% YoY and 8.87% QoQ. EBIT margin fell to 13.8% in Q3 FY25 as compared with 15.4% in Q3 FY24 and 15.5% in Q2 FY25.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,138.7 million in Q3 FY25, up 1.1% QoQ and 5.1% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 1.8% QoQ and 5.6% YoY.

Order inflow jumped 29.23% to $ 1.68 billion in Q3 FY25 as compared with $1.30 billion in Q2 FY25

The company said that it added 23 new clients during the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Total client base currently stood at 742 active clients in Q3 FY25.

Total headcount in Q3 FY25 was 86,800. The firm's TTM attrition rate stood at 14.3% in Q3 FY25.

Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, said, We closed Q3FY25 with a revenue of USD 1.14 billion, registering a sequential growth of 1.8% in constant currency and 1.1% in USD terms. Our differentiated AI strategy has helped us record our highest-ever order inflow of USD 1.68 billion, laying the foundation for future growth.

Our ongoing investments in AI, including new partnerships and specializations, and accolades, support our efforts to continue growing as we enter CY25.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

