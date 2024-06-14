Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India Ltd Spurts 1.8%

Havells India Ltd Spurts 1.8%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Havells India Ltd has added 6.87% over last one month compared to 12.64% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.33% rise in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd rose 1.8% today to trade at Rs 1872.15. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.81% to quote at 59154.26. The index is up 12.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 1.67% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.86% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 38.99 % over last one year compared to the 22.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 6008 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33699 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1986.55 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1233.1 on 01 Nov 2023.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

