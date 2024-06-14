Lemon Tree Hotels opens its third property in Udaipur

Lemon Tree Hotels announces the opening of Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Urban Square, Udaipur. This is the ninth property of the group in the picturesque state of Rajasthan. It is also the third offering of the brand in the City of Lakes after the upscale Aurika, Udaipur and the mid-scale, Keys Select By Lemon Tree Hotels, Udaipur. The property is being operated under the franchise division of Lemon Tree Hotels.

This efficient and affordable hotel located next to the Urban Square Mall has 68 well-appointed rooms and offers impeccably clean interiors and a stress-free environment. Of the 68 rooms, 34 opened today as part of phase I of the launch, and the remaining 34 will open shortly thereafter, as part of phase II.

