Stock alert: Action Construction, Vodafone Idea, Ambuja Cement, Nitco, Puravankara, Wipro

Securities in F&O ban: GMR Infra, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, SUN TV network.

Action Construction Equipments promoter Mona Agarwal sold 13 lakh shares, and Promoter Sorab Agarwal sold 3 lakh shares on June 11th.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobilitys promoter Wardwizard Solutions India sold 67.12 lakh shares on June 10th, 11th. Promoters sold shares to raise working capital for infrastructure development. The company assures investors this sale aligns with its strategic business interests.

Vodafone Ideas board has approved raising Rs 2,458 crore through the issuance of shares on a preferential basis. The company will use the funds to clear part of its outstanding debt, expand its 4G coverage, and launch 5G services.

Ambuja Cement will acquire a 100% stake in Penna Cement Industries at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore.

Nitco board approved the sale of their immovable property in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, to Runwal Construction. The deal involves Rs 232 crore in cash and office space within the new development project planned by Runwal.

Puravankaras board approved in-principal approval for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP.

Wipro launched an on-premises GenAl solution in a pact with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Life Insurance Corporation increased its stake in Dr Reddys Laboratories from 4.95% to 5.01%.

SEPC will consider fundraising on June 19th.

Shipping Corporation of India: NITI Aayog gives in-principal approval for the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in GIFT City.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is in a pact with Skydo Technologies to facilitate cross-border payments for Zaggle corporate customers.

Rites and DMRC signed a MoU to explore consultancy, operations and management projects for the Metro Rail system.

DCX Systems received an order worth Rs 32 crore from domestic and overseas customers to supply cable and wire harness assemblies.

Atul Auto incorporated the unit Atulease for vehicle leasing.

Asian Energy Services received an LoA from Sun Petrochemicals for 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services for Sunpetros fields and blocks in Gujarat. The value of the LoA is Rs 37.71 crore.

National Aluminium Company executed a mining lease deed with the State Government of Odisha today over an area of 697.979 hectares for bauxite mines in Koraput District. The mines have an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes and have reserves estimated at 111 million tonnes, projecting a mine life of 32 years.

Suven Pharmaceuticals signed definitive agreements today to acquire 100% of the equity shares in Sapala Organics. The company will initially acquire 67.5% through secondary transfers from Targets existing shareholders and a balance stake in 2026-27.

Havells India will expand the manufacturing capacities of air conditioners at Ghiloth, Sricity, to 1 5 lakh units per year. The proposed investment for capacity enhancements at Ghiloth and Sricity plants is in the range of Rs 50-60 crore.

Cupid received an initial order from Cipla Health to manufacture a range of male condoms under the Cipla brand. Cipla Health has committed to placing regular, sizeable orders for male condoms with the company in the coming quarters.

Exxaro Tiles will temporarily shut down unit 1 Padra plant for 4 weeks starting June 14 due to maintenance.

