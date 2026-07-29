HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.77%, gains for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1342, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% slide in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1342, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24220.8. The Sensex is at 77561.47, up 1.04%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 25.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30418.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1343.3, up 1.27% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% slide in NIFTY and a 12.23% slide in the Nifty IT index.