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HCL Technologies Ltd Spikes 4.67%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.85%

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Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 4.3% over last one month compared to 6.26% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd rose 4.67% today to trade at Rs 1127.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.85% to quote at 26807.25. The index is down 6.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd increased 3.85% and R Systems International Ltd added 3.1% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 29.57 % over last one year compared to the 6.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 4.3% over last one month compared to 6.26% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 82644 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1770 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1030 on 01 Jul 2026.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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