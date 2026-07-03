HCL Technologies Ltd Spikes 4.67%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.85%

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 4.3% over last one month compared to 6.26% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd rose 4.67% today to trade at Rs 1127.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.85% to quote at 26807.25. The index is down 6.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd increased 3.85% and R Systems International Ltd added 3.1% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 29.57 % over last one year compared to the 6.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.