HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.8%, up for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1598.2, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.29% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% gain in NIFTY and a 13.02% gain in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1598.2, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 6.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1601.3, up 1.73% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 14.29% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% gain in NIFTY and a 13.02% gain in the Nifty IT index.