Persistent Systems Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6160, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 15.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6172, up 2.01% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 9.21% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.