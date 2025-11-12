Mphasis Ltd rises for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2851.2, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.21% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2860.5, up 2.41% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 0.21% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 36.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.