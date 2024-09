HCL Technologies announced that SES ESG Research, a SEBI registered ESG Rating Provider has on 19 September 2024, issued an ESG Report on the Company. This report has been issued by them voluntarily. In terms of this report, the overall ESG Score of the Company has been increased from 79.6 in FY2022-23 to 79.9 for FY 2023-24.

