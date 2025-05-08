HCL Technologies selected as IT services partner by Taylor Wimpey

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced that it had been selected as an end-to-end IT services partner by Taylor Wimpey, one of the UK's largest residential developers.

Taylor Wimpey has a forward-thinking vision of becoming a digital-first house builder and leveraging the latest technology to drive innovation and deliver personalized solutions to customers.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, HCLTech will deploy a comprehensive suite of IT services to modernize Taylor Wimpey's IT landscape. These will include data services, AI capabilities, application and infrastructure management, network services, cybersecurity and workplace solutions. By leveraging GenAI capabilities including HCLTech AI Force, Taylor Wimpey will accelerate its software development cycle to enhance productivity, improve quality and elevate user experiences. HCLTech will also automate infrastructure and end-user services, further streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

HCLTech will set up a dedicated innovation lab for Taylor Wimpey to incubate new technology solutions and accelerate Taylor Wimpey's strategic digital transformation program.

"Partnering with HCLTech has been instrumental in migrating to best-in-class data centers, implementing a robust data platform and transforming into a data-led enterprise. Their expertise in application modernization and driving innovation at scale aligns closely with our business goals. We aim to become the UK's leading digital house builder, offering improved experiences for our employees, clients, and partners. HCLTech is a critical partner in realizing this vision," said Andy Feldon, IT Director, Taylor Wimpey.

