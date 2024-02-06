Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India vide its letters dated 05 February 2024, has given its approval to HDFC Bank ( which includes its group entities viz HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and others) to acquire gaggregate holdingh of up to 9.50% of the share capital or voting rights in the following Banks:

1. Axis Bank
2. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
3. ICICI Bank
4. Bandhan Bank
5. Yes Bank
6. IndusInd Bank

The approvals were granted pursuant to applications made by HDFC Bank (as a promoter/ sponsor of the Group) to RBI on 18 December 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RBIfs approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of RBIfs letter, i.e., till 04 February 2025. Further HDFC Bank shall ensure that the gaggregate holdingh in the above]mentioned banks does not exceed 9.50% of the paid]up share capital or voting rights of the respective banks, at all times.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Affle (India) gains as Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Yes Bank vaults as HDFC Bank secures RBI approval to acquire up to 9.5% stake

Zydus Lifesciences gains as board mulls share buyback

Barometers edge higher in early trade, breadth strong

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.67%

Ashok Leyland gains after Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 580 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story