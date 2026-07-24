HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 746.25, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 0.33% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 746.25, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23790.9. The Sensex is at 76111.65, down 0.37%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 6.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56592, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 353.76 lakh shares in last one month.