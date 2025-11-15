Heads UP Ventures standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Heads UP Ventures rose 188.89% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.9600.3401.040.281.040.280.780.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News