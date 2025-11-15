Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.020.07-300.00-14.29-0.06-0.01-0.06-0.01-0.06-0.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News