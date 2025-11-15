Valor Estate reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 75.55 crore

Net profit of Valor Estate reported to Rs 55.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 89.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 75.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

