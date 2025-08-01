HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.88% to Rs 27.91 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 58.33% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.88% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.9118.029.326.711.881.191.741.091.330.84

