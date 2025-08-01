Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Textiles says 4.57 lakh beneficiaries trained under Samarth scheme so far

Ministry of Textiles says 4.57 lakh beneficiaries trained under Samarth scheme so far

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Ministry of Textiles noted that the Government is implementing Samarth scheme (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector) with the objective to provide demand driven, placement-oriented skilling programmes to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving in the organized sector. Samarth is implemented on Pan India basis. Under Samarth scheme as on 24.07.2025, a total of 4,57,724 beneficiaries have been trained (passed) including traditional sector like Handloom & Handicrafts etc., Skill upgradation training is also provided to handloom workers in technical areas i.e. weaving, dyeing/printing and designing etc. through Weaver Service Centre under SAMARTH Scheme.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

