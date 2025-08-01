Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Polycab India announced that India Ratings & Research (IND-Ra) vide its letter dated 01 August 2025 has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of Polycab India (PIL / Company) to 'INDAAA/Stable' from 'INDAA+ / Positive' and reaffirmed its 'IND A1+' rating on the short-term bank facilities of the Company

