Polycab India receives upgrade in LT credit rating for bank facilities

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Polycab India announced that India Ratings & Research (IND-Ra) vide its letter dated 01 August 2025 has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of Polycab India (PIL / Company) to 'INDAAA/Stable' from 'INDAA+ / Positive' and reaffirmed its 'IND A1+' rating on the short-term bank facilities of the Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

